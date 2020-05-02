Are we ready to go back to a Democrat regime in the fall? How is it we can even think about electing a guy like Joe Biden? Joe is part of the Obama White House.
Wednesday we saw on our TVs notes from Obamas FBI that went something like this: Regarding a meeting the FBI was about to have with Mike Flynn, FBI notes state "What is our goal" Truth/admission or GET him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired" the note reads. It goes on to say "If we are seen as playing games the WH will be furious."
OK, folks Obama and Joe Biden are obviously in on this trap set by the FBI to arrest Flynn and also to get him fired which they succeeded in doing both. Do we want a second term of Joe Biden who condones and maybe even requested this investigation simply because Trump hired him?
Obama fired Flynn in 2014 and made this comment to Trump "I'm not a fan of Flynn." Under Obama/Biden (another Obama/Biden appointee Jim Comey ) makes this statement. Remember he is Director of the FBI under Obama/Biden, states he decided to send two agents to question Flynn. Comey did not go through the White House council saying "I probably would not have done it or gotten away with it in a more organized administration." So Obama/Bidens guy breaks the law to nail a military officer.
Folks these are the highest level of government using mafia like tactics to go after the American people.This was all set up and done under the direction of the Democrats Obama and Biden regime. If Biden is elected the deep state and the dirty left will once again be after the people of America. We cannot elect a regime back into the White House who goes about attacking our military officers and setting up traps to jail them. This is what communist regimes do.
We cannot let communist type leadership back into the White House. We must regain the House and increase the numbers in the Senate to save America. Biden is second in charge in that deep state bunch we voted out in 2016 do not let them back in. The Mueller investigation took two years and $40 million and produced nothing — another Obama Biden administration directed operation! Freedom in America will be gone forever under another Democrat administration!