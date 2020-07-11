Ten-foot high letters supporting “Black Lives Matter” is just another PC timid reaction to liberal peer pressure.
Our constitution promised us “Equal protection under the Law” and the Ellensburg City Council is once again pandering to its liberal constituents and “segregating” the same group of our population that they have used for centuries for their own political benefit. How truly short sided and evil.
It’s the old mantra of divide and conquer and I for one am sick of it. I suggest a new promise, “COLOR DOESN’T MATTER.” Until we see ourselves as equal and quit using color to divide, there will always be a racial component to most every Democratic and Antifa political movement that pressures anarchy.
Now if they only had the common decency to give it up.