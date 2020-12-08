Having watched as a host of individuals have been protesting in favor of Black Lives Matter (BLM) I can only wonder: Since when has Ellensburg suffered from systemic racism or fascism ? Hmm, I would guess never, at least not since most can recall, the advent of ANTIFA and BLM Movement being here, Why. Central Washington Universityt, as a part of Ellensburg, have prove to be more of a catalyst for the advancement of Marxism.
Further, let's explore the ANTIFA and BLM Movement in Ellensburg, more importantly the City Council sliding further into the abyss and throes of Marxism. The Ellensburg City Council: From all we see, there's a slippery slope and the Council is on a rapid decline enroute to a destructive collision course with the Constitution.
In the very near future a committee, controlled by a man that is apologizing for his "whiteness" that will be telling business in Ellensburg, who they will and will not hire. Who they can let go or fire, based on a race quota.
As for me, I happen to be white and proud of it, If I were Black, I would be proud of it as well. I would be the best I could be, not ever apologizing for who I am or the color of my skin. As Martin Luther King said; "It's the content of our character that determines who we are.
So here we are, a BLM, just who in the hell are these people? Why in the world are they being endorsed by the Ellensburg City Council?
What's taking place here; Soon it will be the apologetic council member, and his BLM representative that will soon be telling all of Ellensburg businesses who they can and cannot hire and fire. Ellensburg, stand up, tell your City Council, "No, not here, not now or ever will you have the authority to destroy our business."
Ellensburg, you all had better wake up. Daily Record, you too had better wake up, this is not about race, it is however about Marxism, Socialism and Communism. American servicemen have died to stop the evils of Marxism throughout the world and now we will soon be fighting it here. Ellensburg, are you willing to have Socialist running your town? You all have a day of reckoning, remember, elections have consequences. Ellensburg is not and never has been a racist or fascist community. Wake Up!