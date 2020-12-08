I personally am getting “sick” of hearing diversity, equity, inclusion. You, the Ellensburg City Council don’t listen to people who contact you via email or comments at the meeting. Setting these guidelines doesn’t make it work. We are already a diverse community and as individuals go out of our way to include some of the minorities. Have you ever thought to follow up with questions as to “Why the different groups of peoples don’t mix with everyone else?” Instead you are requiring the majority to mix with the minority.
What is it going to take to get you to actually listen to what people say? It would have been very “inclusive” if you would have opened up the listening meetings to others in the community to hear what these groups had to say. I know two separate instances where information was requested and no answer received. Instead we were kept in the dark and now have to hear what your interpretation of the meetings is. Also, how did you find people who felt they have not been heard? They must be your friends.
So now you are making proposals to the city to make restrictions on businesses, housing, grocery stores, committees and all other sources to run our lives. The three areas to consider: 1) engaging the community - setting regulations directing community events and activities to mix people groups; 2) making a lasting commitment to equity and diversity for the community - in an area that has already accepted diversity you think directing more openness will work forever; and 3) ensuring that the City internalizes these principles - directing the events and activities of the entire town because YOU want to. When will we have the public hearings to voice the unfairness of your decisions.
Just as with the Parks Commission when they came with a name for the downtown park and the council didn’t like it. Do you realize that Ellensburg Blue is more representative of this community than “Heritage”? When you refused the name you slapped the parks commission in the face and said they were not important for what they do. How RUDE.
As with others, I’m asking you reconsider your decisions and stop wasting time and money.