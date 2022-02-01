On January 24, the Ellensburg City Council appointed Monica Miller, a well-known liberal activist who assisted the city council in raising funds for the BLM street mural, to the open seat on the Council.
Joshua Thompson ran against Nancy Goodloe last fall and came within 64 votes of winning, earning over 1,700 votes. He applied for the council seat believing his chances were good after coming so close to winning; it would be a unifying choice if he were chosen.
The day before the council's public interviews, Joshua received word that council members would not vote for him based upon a letter they received, a copy of which Joshua was not provided until three minutes after the special meeting began, although the city received it one week prior. In the letter, the writer stated Joshua's statements, "I went into this to help do God's work, and not my own," and "I'll fight for righteous causes," caused her concern as “a woman and a queer person” and she would “not feel safe” if he were to “hold a position of any power”. One ‘marginalized’ woman's opinion of someone she's never met heavily sways the council's opinions. Is this what equity means?
By contrast, Landis Hanson, a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission member, was disciplined by the council for foul comments he made on his Twitter page, saying he hoped pro-life supporters would have zygote juice smeared on their faces and would burn in hell. Mr. Hanson was given several opportunities to explain himself. It was decided to give him a warning and allow him to stay on the commission.
A man who many citizens in Ellensburg supported in the last election was conveniently removed from consideration, while a radical, foul-mouthed abortion supporter was allowed to stay and represent Ellensburg.
The timing of the attack on Mr. Thompson is suspicious. He was given no opportunity to defend himself while Mr. Hanson was given ample opportunity to explain himself and remains on his commission.
I worked for Joshua’s campaign. I was very impressed with him as a candidate and person. I feel strongly about what occurred, as should all conservatives in Ellensburg. Are Christians no longer welcome to serve in the city of Ellensburg? The city just ignored the will of 1,700 Ellensburg residents who want Joshua on the council. At the very least, they, and Mr. Thompson are owed an apology.