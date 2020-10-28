One of the things that I love about Ellensburg is the strong sense of generosity.
The people who make up this wonderful community understand the importance of helping one another. The Ellensburg Community Clothing Center (ECCC) which has been around for almost 50 years provides a service to many local families. In 2013 ECCC reopened after an arson in the donation box which also destroyed several rooms at the Methodist church. When it reopened it focused on creating a free shopping experience in a clean and welcoming space. A collection bin was provided by Northwest Center to ECCC. Over time a lot of clothes pass through the donation bin and it has seen better days. It has deteriorated to the point that it is a safety hazard. So, we are replacing it with a new safe and secure donation bin.
This bin will cost us about $2,000. Ellensburg United Methodist Church provides space, utilities and many of the staff for the center. Generally, we consider the clothing center as a greater community service. If there is anyone in the community that would like to help cover the cost of this community service please either send a check designated to EUMC for the Ellensburg Community Clothing Center at 210 N Ruby or donate via the website with a similar notation at www.ellensburgumc.org. Thank you all for your generosity.