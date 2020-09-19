To the Editor:
Ellensburg is a welcoming community and doesn’t deserve the accusations of racism. Ellensburg isn’t a large urban center, but a small tight knit community, with families that have been here for generations.
Recently with the Black Lives Matter protests in our community concerning equality, social justice, and police reform, this has created a false narrative that Ellensburg has issues.
The equality and social justice accusation in Ellensburg indicates a concept that there isn’t a fair and just relationship with the people living in our community. This community offers opportunities for all people with activities and social privileges such as public education, public health, public services, labor laws and equal opportunities.
The local law enforcement agencies are very professional and treat people fairly and with respect. They keep our community safe and enforce the laws well. I don’t hear the community having complaints of excessive use of force. The law enforcement officers have been trained in the Use of Force Continuum (escalation of force) and de-escalation techniques and are outlined in their policy and procedures manual.
The group that came into the city and claiming those concerns are attempting to disrupt the community, by making the majority (white people) feel badly, apologize for their ancestor’s faults, and intimidate people by calling them racist.
The statistics from Ellensburg School District 2020, Public School Review has a minority enrollment of approximately 25% of the student body.
Student Diversity of Ethnicity: American Indian 32-1%, Asian 57-2%, Hispanic 640- 19%, Black 38-1%, White 2,540-75%, and Students with two or more races 76-2%.
That percentage doesn’t indicate racism, but rather minorities haven’t chosen to move to Ellensburg. The minority students at Central Washington University bring their past good or bad experiences of racism, social justice, and law enforcement bias to Ellensburg expecting our community to have the same social issues.
Looking for issues, preconceived ideas, and judging our community may create a social divide that didn’t exist until it was made to exist. Grassroots America is now under attack by left wing movements.
Les Peratrovich
retired deputy sheriff, Ellensburg