Ellensburg native provides a view from New York City
I am an Ellensburg hometown guy (EHS class of ’76) who feels very blessed to be living in New York City. I like to look into the Daily Record every now and then, just to keep a toe in the water, so to say. Listening to the morning news today, I felt moved to reach out to anyone who might be curious about how the world looks from what Herman Melville liked to call “The Many-Storied Isle of the Manhattoes.”
Today marks one year since the first reported death due to Covid-19 in New York City. In the ensuing 365 days, more than 39,000 of my fellow NYC citizens are confirmed to have died of the disease. Just for perspective, according to Wiki, my beloved hometown had an estimated population of 21,111 in the year 2019.
Thank you, GOP voters. And thank you, Former Guy, who in late February last year made the brilliant move of appointing Mike Pence leader of the national response to the pandemic. Brilliant, of course, in a very qualified sense. Brilliant for the Former Guy, intent on deflecting blame. Not so brilliant if one considers competence as a necessary qualification for filling a position exercising great power having life-or-death consequences for millions of people like you and me.
While I will go to my grave grateful that Pence is not quite so programmatically dishonest as his former boss, I regret that his head is so hopelessly addled by evangelical nonsense that he is frightened by the prospect of being alone with a woman to whom he is not married. Far more important in the question of his fitness for the role of COVID-Czar, when he was governor of Indiana, Mike Pence accelerated the spread of HIV by his adamant opposition to needle sharing programs of well-demonstrated effectiveness and efficiency. (Because he’s Christian, don’t you know?)
So thank you, Dittoheads, Born-Agains, Republicans everywhere! Your moral probity, frugality and common sense are shining beacons in a wilderness of Communism and anarchy! Whatever would we do without you?