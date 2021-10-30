Letter; Ellensburg needs Joshua Thompson on the City Council Sarah Norton Oct 30, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I have called Ellensburg my hometown for 35 years and am invested in its well-being. Our town is rapidly growing and changing, and we need good, capable people guiding us into the future. That is why I support Joshua Thompson for Ellensburg City Council.Joshua Thompson would bring to the City Council his extensive knowledge and experience in business, economics, marketing and technology. These areas of expertise would be an invaluable addition to the council. He has also been endorsed by the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, running on the platform of simplifying building inspections and permitting processes and opposing unnecessary regulations that increase the costs of housing.Affordable housing has become a major issue for Ellensburg and Mr. Thompson’s approach is what we need to help solve this problem. I have met and talked with Mr. Thompson numerous times since he began his campaign and am very impressed with him, and I believe he is the right person to help lead Ellensburg into the future. I strongly urge you to vote for Joshua Thompson for Ellensburg City Council Position 2.Sarah NortonEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg transplant creates dessert company to great fanfareEllensburg Night Market offers a unique opportunity to shop this holiday seasonEllensburg City Council candidate takes job in FerndaleLetter: Communism is alive and well in Washington stateHaunted Home Tour marches on in its second year much to the joy of the communityDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeOct. 25 blotter: Hanging things on trees in person's yard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsEllensburg United Methodist Church will host the Cold Weather Shelter this yearIn the TV spotlight: Episode of "The College Tour" filmed on CWU campus Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter