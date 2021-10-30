Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I have called Ellensburg my hometown for 35 years and am invested in its well-being. Our town is rapidly growing and changing, and we need good, capable people guiding us into the future. That is why I support Joshua Thompson for Ellensburg City Council.

Joshua Thompson would bring to the City Council his extensive knowledge and experience in business, economics, marketing and technology. These areas of expertise would be an invaluable addition to the council. He has also been endorsed by the Affordable Housing Council of Central Washington, running on the platform of simplifying building inspections and permitting processes and opposing unnecessary regulations that increase the costs of housing.

Affordable housing has become a major issue for Ellensburg and Mr. Thompson’s approach is what we need to help solve this problem. I have met and talked with Mr. Thompson numerous times since he began his campaign and am very impressed with him, and I believe he is the right person to help lead Ellensburg into the future.

I strongly urge you to vote for Joshua Thompson for Ellensburg City Council Position 2.

Sarah Norton

Ellensburg

