To the Editor:

As a seasonal visitor to Florida, I have seen a totally different approach to dealing with COVID-19 than we have taken here in Washington. While our governor has required masks to be worn in schools, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has ‘banned” school districts from requiring masks and threatened to withhold funding from districts that do. 

Here is a quote from an article that appeared in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Sept. 4, 2021. “The Sarasota County School District hit a gloomy benchmark this week. The district has now reported more COVID-19 cases in the first four weeks of school than it had all of last school year. As of Friday (9/3), the district had logged 2,195 cases among students and 315 among staff…”

I believe that the parents in the Ellensburg School District who are pushing the district to ignore the governor’s mask mandate should look to what is happening in the schools in other states where COVID-19 cases are exploding in the schools. Everyone needs to get on board, get a shot and wear a mask. Time to think about “We” instead of “Me”.

Gene Johnson

Ellensburg

