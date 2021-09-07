Letter: Ellensburg parents should not follow example of Florida schools Gene Johnson Sep 7, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:As a seasonal visitor to Florida, I have seen a totally different approach to dealing with COVID-19 than we have taken here in Washington. While our governor has required masks to be worn in schools, Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has ‘banned” school districts from requiring masks and threatened to withhold funding from districts that do. Here is a quote from an article that appeared in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Sept. 4, 2021. “The Sarasota County School District hit a gloomy benchmark this week. The district has now reported more COVID-19 cases in the first four weeks of school than it had all of last school year. As of Friday (9/3), the district had logged 2,195 cases among students and 315 among staff…” I believe that the parents in the Ellensburg School District who are pushing the district to ignore the governor’s mask mandate should look to what is happening in the schools in other states where COVID-19 cases are exploding in the schools. Everyone needs to get on board, get a shot and wear a mask. Time to think about “We” instead of “Me”.Gene JohnsonEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Kittitas School District will not police the mask mandateEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlSept. 1 blotter: Man attacked while mowingEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleSept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickCommunity remembers those who died from overdosing, and talk about what needs to change Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter