I find the ongoing actions of the Ellensburg School Board to be shameful. This group is failing the community and is trying to pass the blame onto the teachers.
The petty and callous comments that some board members speak during their public meetings make one wonder what they are saying behind closed doors, and the barely veiled hatred one member has for our local teachers is disgusting and truly unprofessional.
It is time that the school board accepts the blame for their multiple failures from the last year and stops trying to shift the burden onto others. From the split school start times (due to their poor planning and inability to attract and retain bus drivers), to their purchase and implementation of an online learning program that is a struggle for both teachers and students to use, and their lack of good faith negotiating with the teachers union.
The community deserves better, and the students and families should demand better.