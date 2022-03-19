This is not just about checking out books. As a mom of three, a previous elementary teacher, a 2004 graduate of EHS, and a taxpayer of Ellensburg, I am in disbelief of the decision made to cut teacher librarians. Specifically with no consultation of teachers, community members, or administration — shame!
I have a kindergartener, a 4-year-old, and 1-year-old. With young learners at the beginning of their education, I cannot imagine them without a certified teacher librarian. The library is a space to learn the love of books and the lifelong skill of reading. It’s a place to learn how to research, explore various genres and levels of books, and provide new perspectives. The importance of a library begins early, but carries throughout high school.
Before having my own children, I was a kindergarten teacher. I experienced the importance of a thriving library. A librarian is not only positive for students, but also teachers. They are resources for the classroom teacher to scaffold, strengthen, and support classroom learning. Librarians provide print and digital materials to reinforce teaching and learning. They are the brains of support resources, assisting in connecting current events age appropriately for children, and educating teachers on the ever changing resources available to them and their students.
As a teacher in Milton Freewater, Oregon I experienced the lack of certified teacher librarians with paraprofessionals running the library. It was disorganized, a place where support staff became territorial, and a home for books to sit on a shelf. Learning did not come to life, teachers not supported, and students not excited to visit. It merely was a space to check out books. The library certified staff became the first to be pulled when push came to shove and more staff were needed elsewhere. This left the room unstaffed, with no lesson, and my students had no desire to visit. I’ve seen it firsthand, and I am afraid this is where our Ellensburg schools are headed. Is this OK with our community?
After listening to the School Board meeting from March 9, it is clear this decision was made by a select few (or one) without consideration of our children, our teachers, and our community. You must rethink this. Our children deserve teacher librarians and a space that provides much more than just a place to check out a book.