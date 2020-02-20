One of the great things about Ellensburg is the volunteer spirit that rises regularly to address important social and personal needs, despite religious or political affiliations.
What the Garrisons have done with APOYO for the last 25 years, as well as many other volunteers over the years, is not only praiseworthy in its selflessness and altruism, but also a little embarrassing for those of us who haven’t participated in facilitating that need. I love that they don’t have a laundry list of requirements to qualify for food. “If you are hungry, help yourself” seems to be the only requirement on the list, regardless of whether you are an out of work farmworker or a student. In this age of busy bureaucrats who would like to commodify every generosity, it’s a refreshing simplicity.
It’s also embarrassing that Central’s bureaucrats don’t feel they are getting enough out of their relationship with APOYO. They are a little like cats: they like to be stroked and fed their pate, but as soon as the stroking isn’t rhythmic enough, their tails are in the air and they leap out of the chair.
Central’s administrators are too often famous for their calculated silence especially when they fire an inconvenient someone, lying to facilitate what they want, hiding behind procedure which they’d violate in a minute if it were to their advantage, and leaning on the Trustees to complete their schemes to feather their own nests.
It’s the country-wide problem of giving people too much power to be selfish without significant checks and balances. It’s time for the administrators to do something because it’s right, not because it doesn’t do enough for them.