I sat there in the lobby of KVH Medicine, Cle Elum, arriving too early for my X-rays and labs. I already knew the results of time, worn-out backs, shoulders, cancer and old age, had taken their pound of time and flesh. I am now 78, reflecting on my past, ailments, failures and victories, as I sat reminiscing, and yes, feeling sorry for myself. My total time of 60 years in heavy equipment, naval and army enlistments, helicopter training and flight instructing, was over. My only goal was now to just stay alive.
The wheelchair patent came right to my center, bursting my bubble of self-pity as I smiled, and tried not to stare. With one leg completely gone and the other very twisted, skinny and frail and barely ably to sit up, I smiled and made small talk, complementing his drone helicopter hat, remarking and complementing his high skills profession while severely handicapped, of over 55 years in high-tech and the current sophisticated drones he directed and produced. He asked my profession and what my Army or Navy enlistments entailed, as I remarked helicopter flight instructor. So was I, he yelled out, as he described being in combat, Vietnam, shot at, shot down, many times, and finally being shot down for good, never to walk again. Just as he was being rolled away, as I started to choke up, I yelled out, you were my hero; I wanted to be just like all of you as he disappeared behind the swinging doors.
At the age of 40, I was informed the Army had too many pilots and my future as a current Army aviator was in serious doubt. For the rest of my life, I felt failure; I have missed the big show. Or did I. After meeting this Army warrior and seeing the sever carnage and life-changing injuries for over 55 years of suffering, and pain, I am reminded of the saying “There but the grace of God go I.”
Over 330,000 Purple Hearts awards were granted to wounded combat veterans of Vietnam. Those veterans and others today are all around us throughout the Valley. Several thousand wounded would never walk again, immobile while still conscious today. Take a long hard look at all them and their obvious disabilities, for they represent all that is good, strong, and courageous. I will never see the likes of any of them again.