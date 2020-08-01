Many of you know Bart Olson and if you don’t, then let me introduce him to you. Bart is an individual who, by applying his knowledge and experience in law enforcement, will stand up and do what is best for our community. He has an unwavering level of integrity. The type of integrity we all want and expect out of an elected official. Bart is a professional leader and has completed his 28 year career at the Washington State Patrol. As a Sergeant, Bart received the Detachment of the Year Award. This demonstrates that Bart's leadership skills and genuine passion for the job have been successful in the past and are qualities that will make him a great candidate for Kittitas County Sheriff. On a personal note, I have had the pleasure of working with Bart in a countless number of 4-H events and various other community events. He volunteers his time because of his relentless pursuit to continue to contribute to Kittitas County. A vote for Bart Olson is a vote for a Sheriff for You!