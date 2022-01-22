I was delighted by the January 4th edition of the Daily Record and the front page news of the “out of the box” thinking of Monica Miller and the well deserved recognition she received for saving Gallery One during the pandemic lock downs. And Kudos to Jane Orleman for recognizing and acting on what I only surmised as an authentic person upon my first and only meeting with Ms. Miller.
This is my favorite edition, after ending my six months subscription that gave me little in-depth news of what my county and city governments were doing, which as a CWU trained journalist is part of the duties and responsibility and certainly purpose of a newspaper. So I was so thrilled to read Micheal Landin’s letter to the editor that asks useful questions about the decisions being made by county officials so we do not have another Bender Rd/Reecer Creek disaster. Along those lines of ideas for future county development, I would urge you to view a 15 minute video called “100,000 Beating Hearts” which can be found at carboncowboys.org. And there is a mechanism called the Growth Management Act (GMA) meant to preserve much if not all of what Mr. Landin mentioned that unfortunately had a loophole that those looking for it found and closing the loophole is currently being addressed by our representatives through HB 1099 and SB 5042. I highly recommend anyone who cares about the agricultural nature of this county to urge your representatives to vote for.
I was also delighted to read a letter from Western Australia, seeing and saying what I could not agree with more about another local treasure, Geology Professor, Nick Zentner. I wouldn’t have known he didn’t have a PhD had the letter not been published. In my book, Zentner is beyond PhD., but it doesn’t go any higher in the academic world.
I certainly agree with Julie Ray, about ending toxic communication. To me, others who assume authority and suggest, through careless wording that they know best how to apply the golden rule of loving one another is to take a jab in the arm, is nonsense and a form of toxic communication. People have ways of loving all their relatives that those who assume to know, have never been granted and frankly, do not understand. It certainly does not begin or end with an experimental mRNA vaccine given multiple times.