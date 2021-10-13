Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am pleased to write this unsolicited letter of support for Erica Libenow, a candidate for the Hospital District 1, Commission Position 3. Erica has served on the Board of Commissioners for the past six years. She has consistently demonstrated an uncommon understanding of healthcare needs, state-of-the-art medical facilities and cutting-edge medical technology and services to best serve our community in Kittitas County. Erica possesses a unique perspective — registered nurse, mother and active member involved in many aspects of the community.

I can say from experience that Kittitas Valley Hospital has benefited greatly from Erica and her participation as a KVH Commissioner. I served on the KVH Board for nearly two years when I was appointed to complete a term as a Board Commissioner. I did not know Erica prior to that time. But, I observed her skills and talents under a variety of circumstances. I was impressed. She is well-prepared for monthly Board meetings with the CEO and senior managers, asks thoughtful questions, listens carefully and by action and words respects, appreciates and supports the medical staff at KVH

Erica was a team-player and worked well with all the Commissioners under the leadership of Board Chair, Matthew Altman. She brings integrity, compassion and knowledge for advancing community-focused healthcare. I encourage you to vote for Erica Libenow!

Roy Savoian

Ellensburg

