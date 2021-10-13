Letter: Erica Libenow brings unique perspective to hospital board Roy Savoian Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:I am pleased to write this unsolicited letter of support for Erica Libenow, a candidate for the Hospital District 1, Commission Position 3. Erica has served on the Board of Commissioners for the past six years. She has consistently demonstrated an uncommon understanding of healthcare needs, state-of-the-art medical facilities and cutting-edge medical technology and services to best serve our community in Kittitas County. Erica possesses a unique perspective — registered nurse, mother and active member involved in many aspects of the community.I can say from experience that Kittitas Valley Hospital has benefited greatly from Erica and her participation as a KVH Commissioner. I served on the KVH Board for nearly two years when I was appointed to complete a term as a Board Commissioner. I did not know Erica prior to that time. But, I observed her skills and talents under a variety of circumstances. I was impressed. She is well-prepared for monthly Board meetings with the CEO and senior managers, asks thoughtful questions, listens carefully and by action and words respects, appreciates and supports the medical staff at KVH Erica was a team-player and worked well with all the Commissioners under the leadership of Board Chair, Matthew Altman. She brings integrity, compassion and knowledge for advancing community-focused healthcare. I encourage you to vote for Erica Libenow!Roy SavoianEllensburg Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicLexy Hibbs and Ava LaValley win crowns at Rodeo Washington PageantEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideNew school creates new traffic problems in adjacent neighborhoodSuspect in Ellensburg overdose death arrested in HawaiiOct. 8 blotter: Prowler reportsHOMECOMING FIREWORKS: Ellensburg football comes up short against No. 8 ProsserLetter: Sign's message is demeaning and rude to womenAll good things come to an end, the 420 Loft Art Gallery will close at the end of 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter