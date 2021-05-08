Please veto the proposed new state-wide just cause requirement for month-to-month tenancies.
If not, we can all start saying "Good Bye" to mom & pop landlords and month-to-month rentals as ESHB-1236 will strike a serious blow against small enterprise, private-property rights, and housing availability, as well as increase costs and raise rent prices.
The people of Washington State have always enjoyed the option of a month-to-month tenancy — allowing either the landlord or tenant to terminate the tenancy without cause — simply by giving proper notice.
Nobody wants to be forced to stay in a bad relationship or living situation.
Tenants (especially college students) loved the freedom of not being tied into a long-term lease, or being stuck with a landlord or neighbors they dislike, or a property they can no longer afford.
Small landlords found comfort having the option to escape an unforeseen rental relationship that had surprisingly gone bad — without excessive expensive legal proceedings.
The month-to-month tenancy produces far less eviction litigation, burden on our court system, state budget, and damage to fewer tenant's credit ratings.
For most Washingtonians, the month-to-month tenancy was a win-win for mutual harmony.
Now, ESHB-1236 may change all that by eliminating any landlord incentive to offer a month-to-month tenancy, greatly complicating the landlord — tenant relationship, and driving up overhead and rent prices.
As you consider ESHB-1236 and the consequences of its new just cause requirements, please make an exception for month-to-month tenancies.
Without your veto, the month-to-month rental will disappear, small landlords and tenants will suffer.