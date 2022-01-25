...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
&&
Letter: Essential health care workers deserve our support
Over twenty years ago, a week following my retirement from the practice of law, I suffered a mild heart attack and fell, hitting my head against a curb, resulting in a stroke and intro to a new way of life and reality.
My life in nursing homes, adult family homes, and assisted living facilities, put me in contact with a world of disability and dependence. I discovered a world and way of life that I intellectually knew was there but had not experienced. It was a revelation into a world and economy of caring.
I was at Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center recovering from hip surgery when I fell victim to COVID-19. I was nursed to health through the intensive care I received while residing there. I thank God for the interim care I received for what I was told was a bad case of the original COVID.
The young women and men who have provided that care since my stroke are my heroes. They work for close to minimum wage and would be underpaid at four times that wage. They do the work because they truly care. In a world that is surrounded by the “Thank God, it’s Friday” economy, they look forward to coming to work and serving the patients in their care. These young people are truly heroes and are a National resource deserving of more. They are the embodiment of the true Christian ethic contained in the great commandment given by Jesus.
When our veterans returned home after WWII and the Korean War, we treated them as heroes, made the G.I. Bill, and the engineers it created made the moon landing possible. There is every reason to believe that the service of nurses and other health care workers will be essential in the future with our aging population. If Biden’s bill for free junior college tuition passes or not, our state Legislature should look at making tuition free for essential workers.
I was a recipient of the G.I. Bill for my Korean War service and I could not have done what that assistance made possible. I urge all your readers as well as your editorial board to contact their Washington State Legislature to provide or supplement any federal funds. Their service will be necessary for the quality of our lives during the next decades. They have the desire and need our help.God bless you and yours.