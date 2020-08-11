Have you heard of ‘Operation Grant’ or ‘The Lincoln Project’?
These are groups of Republican leadership who are collectively working to encourage all Republicans to vote for Joe Biden this November. Yes — you heard that correctly. Republicans are asking other Republicans to vote for the Democratic nominee for President this fall.
The Operation Grant home page at rvat.org states: "Republican Voters Against Trump". The Lincoln Project at lincolnproject.us mission statement is ‘Dedicated Americans Protecting Democracy’.
As these Republicans have discovered, Trump is not a conservative. Like the rest of us who believe in truth and reasoned judgments and action, they are alarmed by the anti-democratic tactics and flagrant abuse of power embraced by Trump. He has created a culture of fear and division. He attempts to ruin the careers of all who oppose him—including his own appointed leadership. Go to the article in USA Today “Ohio Republicans against Trump: He no longer deserves the consent of the governed” by Phil Heimlich, Aug. 9, 2020.
Trump has undermined the rule of law and obstructed justice. He openly pardons and commutes criminal convictions for his personal cronies who helped him hide misdeeds or pandered to his persona.
He has run up a $2.7 trillion budget deficit. Of that total, $1 trillion occurred before the pandemic unfolded. The lack of any fiscal conservatism during the Trump term indicates no adherence or understanding of Republican values.
He has publicly scoffed and bullied our NATO allies which we have embraced for 75 years.
Every moment of the Trump administration has been an affront to dignity and the basic rule of law. There is no human value he holds higher than his ego or brand. Indeed, his actions undermine our Constitution and democratic foundations.
Operation Grant and The Lincoln Project reference past presidents who rose to unite a divided nation after the Civil War. Republicans must rally behind these movements, recognizing the dire situation this election presents, and vote for Joe Biden.
In this age of opinions purveyed as truth or vetted journalism, I encourage all to go to the fact-checking website snopes.com and search any topic or headline and find out if the news you’re viewing and reading is the truth.
Also go to the websites for Operation Grant at rvat.org and The Lincoln Project at lincolnproject.us to find out more about Republicans voting against Trump.