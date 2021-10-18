Letter: Every Democratic program comes from Marxist theory Richard LeRoy Fevergeon Oct 18, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the Editor:Mark R. Levin is the bestselling author of “American Marxism.” In his book he explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now in our society and culture. This involves attacks on the Constitution, ignoring the laws of our country as well as ignoring the Supreme Court and lower courts.Our government is of the people, by the people and for the people, Abraham Lincoln. President Adams said that if the citizens of this country are not informed and participate in the direction of the government, the Republic will fail. I believe the Republic has failed after surviving since about 1778. Today the president of the United States on his first day in office ignored the immigration laws and officially opened the borders to nearly anyone that wants to cross into our country. Drugs, all sorts of serious criminal types, undesirables from enemy countries enter as well as those looking for a better life.We just don’t know who all are entering and why. He has violated the laws he promised to uphold and protect. He has trashed the Constitution of the United States and ignored the Supreme Court order to secure the border with President Trump’s program of border control that was very successful. He has broken all of these laws and has gotten away with it. Every illegal that crosses the border is a crime committed by the president. That is about one and a half million crimes by one man. When one man can ignore all the laws of the land and get away with it you have a Marxist dictator.Mark Levin in his book "American Marxism" says every program the Democrats have put into action and everything they are trying to accomplish comes from Marxist theory. They have attacked our freedoms in every way. Under President Trump we were energy independent. We were the largest producer in the world. President Biden promptly shut down a huge part of our energy production so we now have to ask the Russians, OPEC and others to pump more oil when the world is short of energy. The Russians prosper, we lose good jobs and pay more for all we buy. Capitalism has made us a free and rich country but it is slipping away.Richard LeRoy FevergeonEllensburg 