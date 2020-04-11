To help remove the COVID-19 virus from our lives we must all carry out the very important defensive guidelines of hand washing, wearing a mask and social distancing. While there are signs nationally that these measures are proving effective not everyone in our own community is adhering to using a mask when out in public.
This was evident when I was in town on April 9 to make an essential purchase. While these instances were few, we really need everyone to wear a mask, and keep their distance, when they have an important need to be out in public.