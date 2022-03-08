To the Editor:
Experiencing extreme population growth, Kittitas County must preserve its open spaces and develop green spaces around and through towns. Indeed, developing and protecting natural beauty increases their value, attractiveness, and recreation potential. Notably, recent research also supports outdoor recreation’s link to mental health. Three continuous, nature-based community planning examples follow.
In the 1970s, Boulder County, Colorado populated quickly. County planners decided to preserve and develop open and green spaces, limiting water and sewage permits. Objections surfaced, but plans held. Boulder County became a desirable residential area due to its natural beauty, economic stability, and numerous outdoor trails and parks. Last December, climate change helped destroy nearly 1,000 homes during the Marshall Wildfire, causing a half-billion dollars in damage. Now, county officials are looking at land management and firefighting procedures to better counter climate change risks. Kittitas County is meteorologically and prairie-wise like Boulder County. Preventing fires here, yet building and sustaining open and green spaces, is critical to this county’s well-being.
In 1994, severe, hazardous air quality alerts in Missoula County, Montana prompted banning classical wood stoves, not a popular move in an old logging community. Planners developed anti-pollution regulations, and like in Boulder, they developed green spaces, parks, and trails. Now, Missoula valley, where outdoors is the key to happiness, remains beautiful and less polluted. Nevertheless, calm winds sustain carbon pollution in valleys, as happens here. Indeed, parks and larger green spaces clean the air. Trails encourage pollution-free travel when they connect well, as in Missoula and Boulder counties, where pollution free travel is valued highly.
The loveliest business park (BP) I’ve explored is in West Boise, Idaho. Large buildings exist, but so do recreational parks with ponds and trails. Residents bicycle and push their babies in strollers there, and inside the BP is one of the finest YMCAs I’ve seen. I asked the YMCA desk clerk, raised nearby, how such a beautiful area developed. She said that the flat sagebrush area was planned and developed for business and recreation, trees planted too, beginning about 25 years ago. Even so, the article, “Boise, Idaho could lose its last sagebrush-steppe remnant” (Daily Record, Outdoors, March 2), indicates that a well-planned city cannot quit fighting. Kittitas County needs greenery, particularly in places like our airport, junked and abandoned, yet with many potentially beautiful and interesting riparian areas. Value, health, and beauty here depend on continued planning and development.
Michael Lundin
Ellensburg