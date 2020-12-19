What I read in the Daily Record, and other news sources, shouldn’t surprise me, but sometimes it really does. “Eight hundred thousand women left the work force as compared with only 216,000 men.” But, aren’t there myriad reasons why gender is important to one kind of a job or another, and why men are not suited to jobs women can do better, and vice versa? One of my very bright nephews would probably say, “Well, whoopee ding!” Most of us have been unemployed at one time or another, whether fair or unfair. We then struggled to survive, and looked for another job until we found something better.
Then one article said, “Ohio State Ice core collection could be lost. Fixing the freezer could cost 5.5 million.” (Another ”whoopee ding”). Thinking people might, want to know for what sensible purpose the government spent our taxes to build that thing, paying for the wasted time collecting frozen (polluted) water, in the first place?” Something about the collection had to do with parking lots. (It wasn’t clear whether they collected the ice cores in the parking lot or simply melted them there to make room for more ice cores). Wow! If the government didn’t pay the college to build that thing a lot of highly educated scientists would likely be unemployed, and that wouldn’t be fair, especially if they were part of a minority group of one sort or another. “They had to work so hard, and pay so much, to get that impressive degree.” Could it be possible that if some of these highly educated, so-called scientists had to do sensible work, they would likely end up on welfare?
I read about a fellow on a cruise ship who was questioned about what he did for a living. He said that he was a “Cush Maker.” They wanted to know what that was. So he proceeded to ask for various items and built this rather strange apparatus with wheels, taking several days to complete it. When the day finally came to demonstrate the thing a crowd gathered as he pushed it over into the ocean where it went “CUSH” as it sank. Contemporary America has far too many “Cush Makers,” and whiners. Wasteful government spending only encourages them.