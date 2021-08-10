Three cheers for Governors Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida. Both have declared objections to masking and vaccination mandates intended to protect residents of their respective states. Other Republican governors and high-office holders embrace similar positions. This is great news! Apparently, we finally have Republicans who believe in personal liberty, and freedom of choice in decision making with respect to one’s personal health and well-being.
Extending the logic to other situations, I am assuming that both Noem and DeSantis are in support of a woman’s right to freely make decisions regarding her own reproductive system. With the continued drum beat of personal freedom, personal choice, and no government interference, I also assume they support H.R.-1. The For the People Act. If Congress were to pass H.R.-1, it would extend more choice and freedom for all eligible citizens to cast a ballot without interference from individual state legislatures.
I have been long awaiting the day when Republicans desire to extend equity and freedom to all citizens, regardless of gender, social status, ethnicity, sexual orientation, cultural background, faith tradition or political alliance. Hallelujah!