Bart Olson running for Kittitas County Sheriff is exciting! I’ve worked in the law and justice field within Kittitas County for over 20 years and have witnessed the professionalism of Bart Olson first hand.
He’s gained the respect of his peers and is known for his focus on accountability. In that time I’ve also been able to call Bart my friend and get to know him on a personal level. He is one of the most trustworthy and responsible people you could ever have the chance to know. His strong family values and positive attitude can’t be compared.
I look forward to seeing Bart in the position of Sheriff so he can help our county grow safely into the future.