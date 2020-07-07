To the mostly young men in diesel trucks that coal roll us. To the boomers who flip us the finger. To the GenXers and others who shout at us. (We can’t hear what you say.) To the revers of card engines in protest of us:
This is our First Amendment right. If you are opposed to We the People expressing our rights and Second Amendment rights on the corners of Fifth Avenue and Main Street every day, then are you opposed to the Bill of Rights?
The expression of disagreement with an obviously corrupt and foul administration and the killing of human beings by police force all over the United States — this is appalling. Why aren’t you sickened by these actions? We are … that’s why we have been standing on the corners out there is rain, sun and verbal abuse. Hearing threats of violence to the old and young who dare show their true colors.
Oh yes, and to that Vietnam vet, who screamed about “his” flag, thank you for fighting so we could all be out on the corner. You were far too angry for me to tell you then and you wouldn’t hear.
Finally, we have had to resort to reporting to the police, videotaping our vigils due to the increased threats from drivers and one corner protester.
What a shame to have our brothers and sisters not acknowledge our rights to speech because of incitement or lack of fact.
I will stand until children are not taken from asylum seekers, and I will stand for Black Livers Matter until things change or I can no longer stand.