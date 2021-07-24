False information is “poisoning the well”
In times past people got their household water from a common community well. What they did with the water differed from person to person, but everyone knew the water was safe for their families. Water is essential for life so the safety of the water was closely guarded and one of the worst things anyone could do was to poison the well. Once that was done the water was no longer safe for anyone and all suffered as a result.
I’m thinking that the information we all consume and then use to make very important decisions that have serious impact on our lives today and far into the future is much like the water from the well, drawn by everyone. How we interpret that information will differ greatly from one to another, but to have an honest discussion we must begin from an agreed upon base of facts and information.
When provably false information enters the public forum and is disseminated as truth, it indeed “poisons the well.” If everyone insists on their own set of “facts” there can be no rational conclusions about how to confront the many problems we face today. Such false information can lead otherwise sane and competent people to believe untruths and behave in ways that can be a real danger to others, like thinking the pandemic is a hoax, or that humans play no part in our changing climate.
I hope for the day when those who disseminate false information and the social media that allows such dissemination, would be looked upon by society like the person caught dumping their foul poison in the well. Decisions we are making today will have too great an impact on the world we will pass on to our children to base those decisions on anything but truth. My daughter and your family deserve nothing less.