There has been significant controversy surrounding the issue of COVID-19 relief since December 22nd when Americans across the country awoke to the news that Congress had reached a grand (pork-filled) bargain for “COVID-19 Relief” which included only $600 in direct payments to us, while sending billions to foreign countries and special interests.
At the time, the president rightly expressed his disgust and threatened to veto the entire package. In the end, he held his nose and signed the bill, in an acknowledgement that many Americans don’t have the luxury of waiting another eight months for Congress to debate a new aid package. He also publicly rebuked Congress for the manner in which they passed this bill. He was right to do so.
However, there is a bigger point to be made that the current COVID-19 relief package is a tragedy and perfect example of why so many people on the left, right, and center have become disgusted with politics as usual.
Certainly, some Americans do need more help than a meager one-time payment of $600, and we absolutely should not be sending billions overseas, while small businesses remain shuttered, and families stand for miles in food bank lines. A better relief bill would have eliminated this wasteful spending while sending increased direct payments to only those who have been directly affected by the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 and the associated economic shutdowns.
It’s always nice to get a $2,000 or $600 tax credit, but I know I speak for many, who have been fortunate during this crisis when I say I don’t need it, and I would rather see the money go to the people and small businesses who truly do.