Do you recall that the nonprofit group Historic Ellensburg acquired the historic Ellensburg Train Depot in 2000, thanks to a grant from the federal government, passed through WSDOT, and augmented by $39,000 in local donations from the community? The plan was to have it be public space, with a portion dedicated for multi-modal transportation.
In about 2010, a much shrunken Historic Ellensburg realized it could not afford to keep the building and began the process to turn it over to the City, who then donated it to a group that had acquired 501(c)3 non-profit status, but was (in my opinion) merely a front for a person named Steve Hayden, so he could own and control this gorgeous historic building. Following his acquisition of the building, it’s my understanding that more public money was received in the form of grants and a direct congressional appropriation of around $500,000. All of this was public money. Our money.
For years I have questioned the reality of this “nonprofit” group, as I have not been able to locate any published by-laws, meeting minutes, etc, and the annual filings with the Secretary of State appear to me to be far out of compliance and erroneous.
Not only is this “public” resource not open to the public, but Hayden has apparently only opened it to events he personally has held. The latest announced event goes one step further, being a fundraising event for a Republican candidate for Congress on July 13th. By law, 501(c)3 non-profits are prohibited from engaging in any sort of political activities whatsoever.
It is my opinion that the train depot, our train depot, has been stolen from the community by this person, and is being used as his personal asset. That would not only be illegal; it would be a huge shame because so many community members have expressed interest in seeing this building become a truly public space, as was always intended.