Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


To the Editor:

At last … some documentation, some resource that assists understanding the positions of most anti-vaxers: "The Psychology of Pandemics" published in 2019, written (prepandemic Covid-19) by Steven Taylor, a psychologist at Univ. B.C. in Vancouver, B.C.

Pandemics are first and foremost, a social (more than a medical) phenomena, i.e. “you’re not the boss of me”… “you can’t make me eat my broccoli”… “my friend Cynthia says, ”or those who simply cannot stand the horror of this disease and refuse to educate themselves." It seems that historically, epidemics become pandemics, when stubborn and frightened people refuse to avail themselves of rational thought process, or refuse to seek information. These people spread the virus, allowing it to mutate, sickening and killing thousands of people.

My recent resources include the Sunday, Sept. 19 Seattle Times’ Danny Westneat column and, Thinking It Through, an article in the Aug. 23 issue of The New Yorker.

Thanks for reading this. Thanks for vaccinating, for wearing a mask, for being alive. Now, go get your flu shot!

Karen Mattocks

Ellensburg

Recommended for you

Comments

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.