To the Editor:
I firmly believe that, along with social outrage and uprising, these fires also emanate, partially, from a pent up public that got shut down by pandemic restrictions.
I, personally, have totally flourished and grown from this period of time. I'm in the 15% of the mammal population that is highly sensitive and needs recovery time from interacting with the world.
But, the majority of Americans need other people, and are energized and refreshed by being around them.
Think about it, the public has been pushed into the outdoors to interact with one another. Here in the Northwest, people are camping and getting outside like crazy. A lot of that is directly resulting from being restricted in other ways.
This is the backlash that those who have questioned some of the restrictive policies of the government because of COVID-19, feared.
On a spreadsheet, it might look like this is necessary, when viewing the virus in a vacuum. But, often statisticians fail because they don't consult more intuitive people, who understand the intricacy of life better.
I have seen this so much in healthcare, with well-meaning rules coming down the pike from offices where people study data. Healthcare is buried with that at this moment in history, and it is a big part of the problems in healthcare.
With more people out in the woods feeling pent-up, and a climate that has been warmed, and, made less healthy by human activity on the planet, that is like striking a match to a pile of straw. And that is what has happened in California, Oregon, and Washington State.
Jan Skiba
Ellensburg