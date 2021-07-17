First and Pine lot better served as park and garden
The neighborhood around Morgan Middle School and southeast of the downtown area is a good place to live, close to the post office, library, grocery stores, four schools and a hospital. It is a busy and lively neighborhood.
The city of Ellensburg owns a half square block at First and Pine. The city council, to promote more affordable housing in Ellensburg, is considering allowing a developer to build three four-story buildings, 57 studio units total, on a portion of the city-owned property. Included in this two-plot area is a parking lot with room for 40-plus cars. There is no green area and the buildings are so close together that there is little space except for a sidewalk. There will be no elevators. This looks more like poorly planned student housing than affordable housing for the general public.
At first, building affordable housing seemed a good idea at First and Pine, but no longer. I don’t have confidence that this affordable housing would be kept up and managed in a way to benefit the occupants and the neighborhood. Even if the buildings comply with the building codes, I don’t see how four-story buildings and the added traffic fit into the neighborhood. And there is no mention of energy efficiency in the application nor the use of renewable energy, which in these times is very important.
The community would be better served turning the two lots into a park with room for a community garden. The downtown and the neighborhood would both benefit. Once this land is covered with cement it will remain so, no trees, no birds, no gardens.