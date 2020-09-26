To the Editor:
This recent biography of Civil Rights Icon John lewis is perhaps the most inspirational book I have ever read. At the time I was attending a seminary in Denver being sheltered and protected with very little or limited insight to current events, Lewis as a seminarian was striving to redeem the soul of America. I was studying spirituality, John Lewis was living a spiritual life like no other.
His lunch counter sit-ins in Nashville and subsequent marches resulted in his getting concussions, his skull being fractured, his lip being split open. Like his mentor Martin Luther King, Jr. he was arrested over 40 times. Lewis' non-violent advocacy amidst beatings and burnings was his mantra to speak out for what is right, what is fair and what is just. He called it "Good Trouble." I studied the Sermon on the Mount, John Lewis lived it in his courageous battle to end systemic racism.
The goal of the South in the Civil War was to secure slavery. We are still fighting that battle as is evident in the racism, polarization and violence so prevalent in our country today. On Labor Day weekend I cringed. No, I became very angry as I watched Donald Trump at one of his rallies mock, abuse and trash Kamala Harris name: "Kamala, Kamala, Kamala ..." This was met with applause by those at his rally. He and his base have no shame. Lewis torture and martyrdom in the 1960s brought about the Voting Rights Act. It's tenants are being attacked today.
We can honor John Lewis passing by voting for renewal and justice for our country. If you truly want a Christian perspective or vision for today read the story of a saintly life.
Lee Kaspari
Ellensburg