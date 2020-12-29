Now during a lame duck session, for the first time in 130 years, our current administration is determined to execute an inmate on death row. In total, by January 20th, 2021, four black men and a woman will be put to death.
We, the American public, should be aware that this is the first time in over seventy years, a woman is to be executed. It’s been 17 years since we’ve executed anyone; abruptly, eight death row inmates have been executed between July 2020 and Election Day.
Traditionally, during a lame duck holiday season, it is a time for pardons and mercy. But usual practices are being abandoned in the year 2020.
Lisa Montgomery is to be executed in an all-male prison on January 12th, 2021. 40 prosecutors have come forward to say Lisa has been psychologically harmed to the point of mental illness. Her sentence should be commuted; she deserves mercy.
When her public defender attempted to question Lisa before trial, she was frozen on the floor in a fetal position. At trial, the jury never heard her abused history.
Significantly, only the worst of the worst are supposed to be executed in our country. At present, our current administration is endeavoring to bring back firing squads and poison gas.
Tennessee Williams once commented on our human condition: “We all live in a house on fire, no fire department to call; no way out, just the upstairs window to look out of while the fire burns the house down with us trapped, locked in it.”