To the Editor:What is wrong with Roslyn City Hall?With an absentee Mayor, a Pplanner with her own private permit-consulting business and a lawyer that has been mostly unavailable to the City Council, I was feeling very frustrated about a serious lack of transparency within the city of Roslyn. I filed a public records request in April, 2021, for six months worth of invoices and written communications between the city and the city's legal team. I was hoping that might trigger more transparency on their part, but instead my request was delayed multiple times, and operations within the city continue to be as muddy as ever. I have only now received the first installment of the written records only to find that more than 90% has been redacted. Those very redactions were made by one of the objects of my disclosure, Ann Marie Soto, the city's attorney.While the city's stance has been that they cannot afford to have the attorney attend City Council meetings, the invoices demonstrate that they are still paying ample legal fees — the difference being that those conversations are now filtered through the non-legally trained city planner. If City Council is creating policy based on those conversations, they could be opening themselves up to serious liabilities should they not be able to back up their decisions with verifiable legal advice. In addition, many people are feeling frustrated about the apparently arbitrary nature of the permitting process with the city. This, too, is bottlenecked through the very same staff member.The City of Cle Elum has opened back up, but Roslyn is still requiring an appointment, even to ask a question, however an open slot can be weeks out. Most cities have demonstrated that it is currently possible to have COVID protections yet allow for the resumption of many activities. Roslyn City Hall needs to be reminded that they ultimately work for, and are accountable to, the citizens of the city and the state.Melissa BatesCle Elum No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 