Compared to world problems, the following is trivial, but it still bugs me: over the entrance to KVH Family Medicine-Cle Elum is a banner proclaiming, “This July KVH Family Medicine-Cle Elum is celebrating 40 years serving the community.”
Well, not exactly. Apparently, the anniversary they are noting is the opening of the clinic building at this site in July, 1980. This was built by and is still owned by Kittitas County Hospital District 2. Drs. John Anderson and Paul Schmitt participated actively in the design, as their practice, Cle Elum Family Medicine Center, which I joined the following year, was to lease clinic space, sharing the building with the KCHD2 ER and sharing lab and X-ray facilities. KVH, which is part of Kittitas County Hospital District 1, did not buy our practice until 2005. They began to contract with KCHD2 and with us physicians to provide Urgent Care services around 2001. That gives them 15-20 years, not 40 years, of service to Upper County. To give them credit, KCHD1 did play a major role in the design of the building’s 2007-2008 expansion and remodel, and their long-term lease was key in KCHD2s ability to finance this project.
If what is being celebrated, rather than the building, is decades of continuous care to the community, let’s again give Dr. Anderson credit for beginning this era when he arrived in 1976, and give Dr. Schmitt credit for his 40 years of active practice before retirement.
Teamwork is involved in providing health care to the community. KVH is now an important part of Upper County’s team, and hospitalized patients from Upper County have always utilized KVH. But let’s not forget KCHD2.