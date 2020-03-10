Recently I saw some people with a sign which said, “There is no planet B.” I wondered if they really believed that if we do nothing about reducing atmospheric carbon, global warming will destroy our orderly planet.
For many years we have been teaching in our public schools and colleges that everything came about by fortuitous variations, natural selection, and survival of the fittest. Now the fittest must fix what is wrong so it won’t collapse.
Some of us still believe that there is a Creator, and he is in charge of the weather. Some so-called scientists talk about an ice age. How was it, then, that things warmed up before the widespread use of fossil fuels, and how did these fuels get miles deep in the earth if there was no global flood? God caused the flood to end human violence and ended it when the job was done. He then promised Noah’s family that he would not do that again as long as the earth remains, and that warm and cold, and the seasons would continue, giving us the rainbow as a sign of his promise, and no, the account of the global flood is not a silly myth.
Archeology has shown that there has always been writing where mankind has been present. The Genesis records are accurate, historical accounts, edited from 11 written documents, listed in Genesis. There are still people, however, who are illiterate and some may be in politics. I don’t worry one bit about the weather, because I think we know who is in charge of it, and it isn’t Governor Inslee. We should worry if the current governor were in charge of the weather. Modern so-called scientists are reading the wrong books. We can all read a thermometer but even the best weathermen can’t always accurately predict the weather, even in the short term, not to mention years out. Some people still don’t know what causes V.D.
Paranoid people may prognosticate but intelligent people need not cave in to their folly. If it all came about by fortuitous variations, then stop worrying about extinction of species because evolution will fix it. Remember the two laws of thermo-dynamics, and relax. If you don’t know what they are, look it up.