The Queen of England delivered an inspiring Easter address to Her people. Elizabeth II said more in her short three minutes speech about the COVID-19 pandemic than Donald Trump has uttered in his over three years in office. Her words were cogent, inspirational, optimistic, grammatically flawless and dignified.
It got me to thinking. The president of the United States serves a dual role; one as head of state and the other as the head of the executive branch of the federal government. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has a constitutionally monarchical form of government. The monarch is head of state while her/his prime minister is the head of the government. Walter Bagehot, British constitutional scholar, author and essayist in 1867 identified the monarchy as the “dignified part” rather than the “efficient part.” The “efficient” roles are carried out by appointed and elected officials.
Maybe we should have a similar arrangement in the United States. It’s abundantly clear to anyone paying attention that Donald Trump is neither dignified nor efficient, in fact quite the contrary. On the other hand, the 94-year-old Queen of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and her other realms and territories demonstrated in her short address more clarity, knowledge, expertise and dignity than Donald Trump and the sum of the entire Trump clan could ever hope to achieve.
God help us all and God Save the Queen!