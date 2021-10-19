Support Local Journalism


To the Editor:

I am endorsing Nancy Goodloe for reelection to the Ellensburg City Council. Nancy has served for the last four years with particular emphasis on affordable housing and the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission. She brings experience, integrity and a work ethic to her role on council. She supports a thriving historic downtown, living wage jobs, reliable, fast internet service for everyone, environmental stewardship, our beautiful parks and small town values.

Ballots are arriving in your mailboxes. Please complete them and return as soon as possible via US postal service or local drop boxes. Vote for Nancy Goodloe to continue serving on Ellensburg City Council.

Peg Lyon

Ellensburg

