I read in the paper this morning that 70% of Republicans believe Joe Biden stole the election. My question is; How can they reasonably believe that?
Due to Trump and his minions this has probably been the most scrutinized election in U.S. history. They have looked in every nook and cranny, and under every rock to find evidence of fraud or tampering. Nothing they have discovered has stood up to reasonable legal examination.
A considerable number of very diverse courts and public election officials belonging to both parties have made assurances that the election was fair and is valid. Have all of these people somehow been subverted to do Joe Biden's bidding.
Wishful thinking on the part of this 70% does not make Trumps allegations true. But it does do a great disservice to the people of the United States and to the democracy we all profess to love and defend. Seventy percent of the Republican Party as it stands today is opposed to the democratic value of fair elections that is the foundation of this great nation.