It’s really not that complicated. Big government strangles freedom.
Government is a necessary evil to keep a lid on powerful free market entities (the rich capitalist job creators). As a necessary evil, the scope and size of government should be limited to essential services that defend and enhance our freedom to be our best and to pursue happiness as God and our founders intended. It should not be allowed to grow into an unelected bureaucratic behemoth that controls our lives and takes our money.
Humans are just terrible creatures though. We constantly only fight, pollute, and procreate. According to socialists, more government is needed to save us from ourselves. We are just too ignorant to know what is best for ourselves, our families, and communities. Our freedom, even for respectful law abiding, common sense and responsible citizens of moral good will, must be controlled by an all-powerful government. Doesn’t matter that government is also full of more rich and terrible humans.
You want renewable energy? Maybe we all do. How about getting off your duff and do something positive to enhance it rather than complain and demand more government to do something else for you? You want world peace? We all do. How about keeping your wits and standing up to a fight with someone that wants to kill you rather than pleading for them not to and keeping your fingers crossed? You want more human compassion? We all do. How about enforcing laws and consequences for wrong doing first? There are already many organizations helping those that genuinely want to help themselves. Why don’t you join one? They are much more efficient than the government “doing something about it”. Examples are everywhere of socialist governments driving homelessness.
So you socialists hate our president for keeping his promise to drain the swamp? Hillary was part of it so We the People flushed her for starters. Cutting the size and scope of government is necessary when it continues growing and spending us deeper into debt. If you really care about future generations, that is what is going to kill them, not their freedom.
“Posterity! You will never know how much it cost the present generation to preserve your freedom! I hope you will make a good use of it.” J. Adams.
“Please tell Vladimir that I can be more flexible after I’m reelected,” B. Obama
Keep America Great in 2020!