To the Editor:

Picture this: A couple, after much serious discussion, has determined they have the number of children they can provide for physically, emotionally, and financially. Unfortunately the birth control they are using to maintain the size of their family fails, as happens on a not infrequent basis. Under our current system of law the couple has the option of terminating the pregnancy. It is a choice arrived at not cavalierly, but after many heart-rending conversations and much soul searching. The number of children a couple decides they want in their family is certainly one of the most personal and far reaching decisions any couple contemplates and it should be made without the interference of any outside interests.There are those who, in service to their personal religious beliefs, would have the government take control over the women’s body and, regardless of the stage of the pregnancy, insist it be carried to term. Many would even deny access to the morning-after pill, again in service to a religious belief, no matter the personal beliefs of the couple. Often these are the same folks who demand the government get out of their pockets and off their backs, yet they would allow the government to interfere in the most personal decision of any family. I failed to mention that after forcing upon the couple the financial cost of raising a child to adulthood, which today is in excess of $233,000 dollars, (according to the most recent Expenditure on Children by Families from the USDA) no financial aid is offered.Among the anti-choice proponents, many believe all pregnancies are divinely ordained and therefore should never be interfered with. This conveniently ignores the fact that between 10 to 20 percent of all pregnancies end in a miscarriage according to the March of Dimes. All of the above doesn’t include the situation of a pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, surly one of the most traumatic experiences of any women’s life. To insist such a pregnancy be carried forward (as the Texas law seems to do) is certainly one of the most intrusive actions a government can take. No one who supports such laws can claim to be against government intrusion in our personal lives.

The 1st amendment was put in place to avoid any religious tenants being forced on anyone, yet without any facts based in science, this is what the anti-choice people would do.

David Hazlett
Ellensburg 