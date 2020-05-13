It's getting very interesting. Today (Tuesday) the House Democrat have come out with a $3 trillion stimulus package to support the state budgets. The state budgets are used to pay the state workers, that being the essential workers.
Now sitting it out in America are the ones deemed as non-essential workers. It appears to me that the roles are reversed. It also appears to me that the essential workers are out of money because the non-essential workers are not working and pouring money into the state funds from which the essential workers get paid.
So who really are the "essential" workers in the USA? Why is it the government (essential workers) are running out of other peoples money to get themselves paid?
So is government itself a socialist organization? They live off the paychecks of the working class? In this case those deemed not to be important to everyday life.
But when the non-essential people don't supply the essential people with a paycheck then they run to the federal government to get help from the federal government which is also supported by the non-essential workers.
So face it folks if you are not working and not getting a paycheck You are the bad guy because now the essential government workers are short of money for their paychecks and pension funds.
And you can bet your last dollar (if you still have one) that when everything opens back up again the essential government workers will be out marching on the streets demanding a raise in pay. They will strike for higher wages. Why you ask? Because they are essential. The protected special class.