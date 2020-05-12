Governor needs to let state get back on its feet
An open letter to Gov. Jay Inslee:
You asked the citizens of Washington to endure a drastic curtailment of their usual lives in order to “flatten the curve.” We did so. Even my neighboring county of Yakima — hardest hit in the state — has not had its health system overwhelmed, so that deaths occur due to the lack of medical resources. I pay close attention to the news but I would not be able to say what the objective is of the continuing lockdown measures or how one measures whether or not that objective has been attained.
You constantly say you’ll be guided by science but science can only give you facts or probabilities: it cannot give you objectives or choose the best course of action. That’s your job. Please tell us what we are striving for and how we will know we have reached your goal. Trying to eliminate all deaths from COVID-19 is an undesirable goal not least because it would certainly entail many deaths from other causes. Something which seems to have already happened. Besides it would be impossible and trying to do the impossible is certainly bad policy. People need livelihoods as well as lives. And education. And social interaction. And even recreation.
Lest you think I am motivated to write this letter due to some personal interest I should relate that I am a 70-year-old male, diabetic, over-weight and a non-smoker. I probably have other risk factors I’m not even aware of. I will certainly continue to observe all the social-distancing and hygiene advice that has been promulgated without the need for any government edicts. And neither I nor any member of my family in this state have suffered any material financial hardship due to your COVID-19 policies. I simply want our state to get back on its feet, or have a clear understanding why we must remain on our knees.