Grateful the letter writer spoke out on issues at assisted-living facility
I was pleased to learn from the article in today’s paper (Aug. 25) that Prestige Rehabilitation Center was “clear” of Covid-19, and that effective measures had been instituted to ensure that patients and staff will be safe after suffering a huge outbreak and many deaths. So, it was distressing to turn to page 4 and read the letter to the editor from Maureen McKinney, whose husband died from Covid-19 in July at Prestige where serious safety practices (which might have prevented great pain, grief and death) were not in place.
It is imperative that the issues that Ms. McKinney raises are addressed by the health community and by the community at large. Have the issues of overcrowding, several patients to a room, lack of immediate isolation when symptoms occur (not when the test comes back), and long waits for test results been resolved? What oversight is in place to prevent the continuation of such unsafe practices?
Ms. McKinney has expressed her great appreciation for the nurses and aides who dedicate their lives to the care and well-being of every single patient, at a risk to their own lives. Her concerns address the management of the facility over which patients and employees have little control. I am grateful to Ms. McKinney for raising these issues in such a clear and productive manner. It is not easy, in the midst of personal loss and regret, to persist in the effort to ensure that others do not experience pain that can be prevented. It is easier to be silent. I, for one, am most grateful. These are issues that affect all of us, and all of us must contribute to ensuring that excellent care is available for every community member. It may be that some practices, however ill-advised, are legal; only we, as a community, can help to ensure that they are ethical and effective.