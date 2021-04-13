We are a group of concerned district parents and community members who are petitioning the Ellensburg School Board and district administrators to reverse the changes that were made to school start and end times during the 2020-2021 school year.
The tiered start and end times have been extremely challenging for the working-class families of this community to navigate. Employers have been flexible, daycare providers have been flexible, local businesses have been flexible, but at this point, we’ve all flexed enough.
We made the tiered start and end times work because we wanted to support the school district and because we were told that this was a necessary change due to COVID. However, though we were initially told that the tiered starts were essential to social distancing on buses, it appears that was not the case after all. Apparently, the tiered start and end times were implemented to ensure that the Ellensburg School District could go without hiring more bus drivers.
Regardless of the intentions, the tiered start and end times are a disruption and inconvenience to this community. The bottom line is that we community members require school start and end times that do not disrupt our employment, childcare, family routines, and extra-curricular activities.
It is the desire of this community that beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, and continuing in the future, all of the schools within the Ellensburg School District should return to their previously established start and end times. We expect that the Ellensburg School Board will do what is right for our community by reinstating the previously established school start and end times.
(As of April 11, this letter has been signed by over 180 local stakeholders and the list grows every minute. A full list of signatures has been sent to the Ellensburg School Board.)