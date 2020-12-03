We have reason to rejoice! Glass recycling will be returning to Ellensburg. Our project directly addresses Washington State’s 2019 legislature’s new RCW 70A.205.005 mandating increased waste reduction and recycling elements to solid waste programs by July 2021. By removing glass from the waste-stream we are reducing the amount of waste we generate.
A Glass Recycling Cooperative has been formed and monetary donations from the community are now being accepted to purchase an Expleco 2.0 portable glass crusher. The machine makes sand from glass bottles. Direct applications for the sand include pipe/culvert bedding, pothole/trench fill, garden mulch, sub-base for roads (20% per WSDOT), pathway cover, concrete blocks/planters, winter traction, sandbags, landscaping and landfill cover. Once it’s rinsed to remove powdery residue, the glass sand works as sandbox sand, sports field/playground surface and artisan creations. Best of all, this sand will be available free of charge for those who request it.
The plan is to house the machine at the IOOF cemetery where the sand can be used in daily operations. Glass Ambassadors will be in charge of collecting glass from their friends and neighbors ensuring the glass is clean and free from neck rings and lids/corks. To find a Glass Ambassador in your neighborhood, please email April Sheeley (sheeleyapril@gmail.com).
Funding is going through the Ellensburg Morning Rotary Club 501c3 Foundation. We are already 25% of the way to our goal of $7800. Please send your donation in the form of a check payable to EMRC with the memo glass recycling to Scott Pernaa CPA, P.O. Box 919, Ellensburg, WA. 98926. Thank you!
Should this project not materialize or sunset with the replacement of our small machine with a larger operation, all funds received will be used for local environmental sustainability projects.