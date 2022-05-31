Forty-seven shooting deaths happened in the month of May, 2022, in Chicago. Sixty-eight shooting deaths happened in L.A. in April. Fifty-four shooting deaths have happened in Washington D.C. so far in 2022.
We can say that these victims are no more or less precious than the tragic deaths in Uvalde, Texas. We can assume that most did not want to die young. Uvalde was mostly youngsters, and innocent fourth-graders needlessly murdered tears us apart. We want to just take away guns and stop these situations from happening.
Evidently, the leaders of the 10 cities listed below feel that strict gun laws will work. Caring local Ellensburg citizens are writing letters that call for stricter gun laws.
Please consider these two things. 1. Do you keep up on gun related deaths in the U.S. and agonize over them as much as you now agonize over Uvalde? 2. Looking at actual data, why do you think that more gun control will bring about desired changes?
“The top 10 most dangerous cities also have the strictest enforcement of gun laws. They all have higher violent crime rates than other U.S. cities. All are controlled by the Democrats with decades of liberal administrations.”
• 10. Richmond, California, 113% higher than the national average.
• 9. Kansas City, Missouri higher than the national violent crime rate average by 316.7%
• 8. Newark, New Jersey higher than the national violent crime rate average by 135.96% and
• 7. Milwaukee, Wisconsin higher than the national violent crime rate average by 286.08%
• 6. Springfield, Massachusetts Higher than the national violent crime rate average by 159.52%
• 5. Baltimore, Maryland higher than the national violent crime rate average by 348.39%
• 4. Cleveland, Ohio higher than the national violent crime rate average by 310.73%
• 3. New Haven, Connecticut higher than the national violent crime rate average by 135.38%
• 2. Oakland, California higher than the national violent crime rate average by 259.04%
• 1. Little Rock, Arkansas higher than the national violent crime rate average by 285.62%
I do not own any guns, but I would rather have a law abiding, licensed, carrying Ellensburg Citizen protect me quickly than waiting for police to show up and act. I honor the police, but they’ve been vilified, cancelled, sued, and indicted to where they may hesitate to act. Why not have trained, trustworthy, and deputized citizen volunteers guard?