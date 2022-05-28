When you were a child, where was the safest place to be, besides at home? At school, where else?
The most recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. One teacher’s husband died of a heart attack days later.
This situation could have been prevented 20 years ago by passing legislation banning hand guns, or at least banning assault weapons in our country, except for military use. The United Kingdom is proof of this.
As a former teacher and elementary principal, I always knew I might have to stand between a shooter and my students, parents, and staff. One of the fathers at my school drove through the parking lot with his rifle and gun rack on full display. What would you have done in my place?
There are two huge fallacies in the arguments presented against gun control.
1. The Second Amendment is about the right to bear arms in a militia. It does not grant carte blanche to individual Americans to arm themselves and shoot one another at will.
2. The rights of gun owners are not superior to the rights of children to be safe at school and to grow up in a country where their lives are more important than the egos of politicians.
From now on, all my charitable contributions will be going to gun control lobbies such as Everytown for Gun Safety. I will vote for no incumbents in Congress until this matter is resolved and we have sensible gun laws in America.
This is not the land of the free and the home of the brave. It is a haven of cowards who claim to be acting in our best interests. Think about the children. What if your little one attended a public school today--would you think that your rights as a gun owner superseded your child’s right to life?